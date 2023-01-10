Woman Turns Fridge Into Gallery Wall and Totally Changes the Space

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The fridge is where life happens in the kitchen. It is huge, loud, and holds a lot of essential items. It is also the perfect destination for a stroll down memory lane in the form of magnets holding photos and postcards, or plants.

TikTok creator Marissa Zingg came up with such a cute idea to really turn her fridge into a memory lane with photos and actual picture frames! Let's check it out!

Wow! This looks so cute, almost like a little museum or art gallery, but filled with photos, instead of art.

To get started, Marissa got herself some used vintage frames from the thrift store, such as Goodwill, as well as some small magnets, and E6000 glue.

All she did was, apply the magnets with the glue to the back of the frames, let it dry, and insert the photos she'd like to see on her fridge, and that's it.

What could help, is to take measurements of your fridge, to see how many frames would fit if you're looking for different sizes.

Such a cool idea. The frames also help make the photos - on the fridge - appear a little bit more organized.

Just looking at the likes and the comments section of this video, it's fair to say that TikTok sure loved it, too.

As TikToker @ladyearthchild commented,

"I love it!"

We do, too.

And TikToker @hellaprimabella wrote,

"What a cool idea!"



It sure is.

Another TikToker (@lilmismatched) said,

"This is amazing."



Agreed!

What are your thoughts?

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.