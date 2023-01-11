Woman Concocts Brilliant and Stylish Way to Hide Fridge in Her Open Floor Plan

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Now, if there is one huge thing I hate in my kitchen, it just happens to be my fridge. It sticks out like a sore thumb and simply doesn’t go with the flow of everything else, probably because it’s so large and shiny and I can’t just shove it into a closet somewhere. And sure, I could maybe paint it or put a wrap on it to make it look nicer, but what if I didn’t want to try my hand at that?



Well, TikTok creator Annie of Annie.Always may have a far better solution that could work for all of us fridge-haters out there!

So, say you have a fridge, maybe one that sticks out around a corner and juts into your space with no sense of care for your line of sight or the fact that it is big, bulky, and quite possibly ugly to boot.

What can you do about it?



Well, for starters, you start figuring out how you can hide it away, taking a page out of Annie’s book. She decided that rather than framing it out or trying to cover the whole thing up, she’d rather create a custom cut-out that would attach to her kitchen wall and run along the side of her fridge, providing her a good ‘cover’ that would hide the whole thing from sight.

And that is exactly what she did, along with some valuable help from her kiddo. Together the two measured and cut a bunch of wood into a few different lengths, painted them black, then attached them to her wall before adding some hanging ivy to really help ‘sell’ the whole look. Overall it looks far nicer than just looking at the side of a fridge, and simple as well!



