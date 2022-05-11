One of the main benefits of owning a home is being able to do whatever you want with it. You can paint the walls your favorite color, nail your favorite pictures to the wall, I mean the options are endless. However, just as there are positives to owning a home, there are also cons. And one of the biggest cons is having to figure out how to fix something that’s broken or potentially paying a lot of money to have professional come out to do it for you.

During the difficult times when you need to get something repaired but don’t quite want to dish out all of the money to fix it, I’m especially grateful for the world of social media, because chances are, there’s a simple hack.

Thankfully, TikTok user @moms_houserules contributed another amazing cleaning hack that shows exactly how to clean your fridge in order to ultimately prevent your food from going bad due to lack of cooling. TBH, you should definitely bookmark for future reference because you’ll likely need it at some point!

WATCH THE VIDEO

She simply unscrews the small door from the part of her fridge that houses the motor and coils and removes the dust buildup with her vacuum cleaner attachment. She carefully cleaned out the small door and in between the coils while cautioning viewers to wear a mask due to all of the flying dust and be prepared to do some cleaning afterwards. Another great way to do this is with a can of compressed air as well!

Seriously, I would’ve never known to do this!

The comments were flooded with people who either co-signed this brilliant hack or can’t wait to try it.

The best part is, it won’t cost you anything to try it out.