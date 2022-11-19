Woman Brings Favorite Water Bottle Along to Shop for Fridges and It’s So Genius

Ah yes, the only thing to look for when appliance shopping.

Fridge shopping is an exhausting process. You must compare brands, features, and models, which is enough to make anyone want to cry. But that’s not all: There's also the matter of finding the right color, which can be a challenge if you're looking for something unique or unusual. That's why this woman had a genius idea when she brought along her favorite water bottle —it helped her find the perfect fridge for her kitchen!

Folks had plenty of funny reactions to this very specific need when fridge shopping.

"Fridgerella." @Rhona Pepe

"It's how I WISH I thought to do this. Also, check the height inside.😳" @bugbaby0517

"So you are just saying you're too lazy to hold it for 10 seconds while it fills?"@TheDuo_Robbie

"When your $5000 appliance has to fit your $20 water bottle." @donewithyourbs

For your next fridge purchase, bring along your favorite water bottle. It might not sound like a big deal, but it can be a real lifesaver when trying to figure out if the water dispenser will work with your new kitchen.

You want to make sure that:

The bottle fits in the door without hitting any buttons or getting stuck on the edge of the dispenser.

The bottle fits under the dispenser and there isn't an inch sticking out on either side—or this will be a major inconvenience every time you want some cold refreshment!

You can see where your drink is entering and exiting from inside of its vessel (we recommend drinking from straws so that gravity doesn't become an issue).

And the moral of the story? Be sure to do your homework before buying any home appliance.