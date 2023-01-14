Woman Pops Decals on Front Door for a Cute Entrance Into Her Quirky Home

Just might steal this one!

The entranceway of a home is an important part, as it is either inviting or discouraging. This includes having the right doormat, as well as some sort of door decor.

The owner of the TikTok account, @productivetoker shares in her video, how she upgraded her door into something fun. Let's take a look!

Wow! So adorable.

As you can see, her home seems to be a very happy and inviting place, with great energy.

As her caption reads,

"My style isn't for everyone and that's okay but I like my door to stand out."

And it definitely does.

The door decor is so cute with the flower-power theme, as well as an earthy wreath with mushrooms in it.

It certainly is a vibe!

What would also go well with the current vibe, is a yellow paint job for the door!

Yellow-mellow, as they call it.

If you've checked out her other videos, you can tell she loves mushrooms and a boho-chic interior. She even has a mushroom mug!

All she needs for her home is this mushroom rug and some DIY garden mushrooms.

It's fitting.

TikTok of course, loved it, too.

As TikToker @delaney.mavis commented,

"How does it feel to live MY dream..."

It sure is dreamy.

And TikToker @jade_boykin wrote,

"That’s adorable!!!"



Indeed, it is.

Another TikToker @sexyspookystoned said,

"Beautiful the wreath is giving crafted in animal crossing and that is a very high compliment."



Never played Animal Crossing, but I am sure it's cute.

What are your thoughts?

