Here’s How to Get Perfectly “Frosted” Windows for the Holidays

It's one of the most festive times of year, a time all of us DIYers, extreme craft doers, and decor mavens wait for all year. It's Christmas! Time to bust out our ribbons, wrapping paper, wreath supplies and garland strings, and get our holiday crafting on!

To get the look the woman first starts by making a mock grid in the shape of window panes on her big glass windows using easy to remove tape. Once the tape is in place she then sprays over it with a can of fake snow that's designed for windows. When she removes the tape it reveals the perfect frosted look!

This idea is brilliant if you are busy but still wish to decorate your space for the holidays. It's especially brilliant for those living in a condo or apartment that do not have an outdoor space to show off your festive spirit.

If you wanted to take it up a notch and have extra time on your hands you could always use window paint to hand paint little snow flakes all over the window to stimulate snow falling outside the frosted windows!

