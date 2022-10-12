Skip to main content

This Frozen Spoon Hack Is Perfect If You Missed Out On Sleep The Night Before

This is so easy and has a ton of benefits!

Whether your a parent to a new bundle of joy or had to pull an all-nighter studying for an exam, we’ve all experienced a night when we didn’t get as much sleep as we needed and our bags under our eyes reflected it.

Thankfully, there’s a remedy to combat those tired, puffy eyes and not only does it work and offer benefits when used regularly, but it’s absolutely free! Find out more about this home remedy from TikTok content creator @foxcraftcustom below.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, she mentions frozen spoons are a great way to help anyone with tired eyes, especially hungover adults. She also noted that you get a glass, fill it with ice and a little bit of water and then add a couple of spoons inside; and if you can add slices of cucumber to the glass, that’ll make the quick DIY facial even better since cucumbers can help hydrate eyes and reduce dark circles and inflammation. Leave the frozen spoons on your eyes for a few minutes and soon, you’ll be good to go!

We love how this hack offers so many benefits and doesn’t cost anything to try! We’re actually looking forward to trying this ourselves! Have you tried this beauty hack yet?

green slime
Article

Here’s How to Clean Up “Slime” Like a Pro

scheming woman
Article

This Woman Won’t Buy These 25 Things Anymore but Will Buy These Things Instead

unrolling a mattress
Article

Wife Unrolls New Mattress And Gets A Major Surprise

barbies
Article

Mom Concocts Brilliant and Useful Way to Display Barbies

bookshelf
Article

Woman Comes Up With Genius Way to Hide DVDs and Toys so Her Home Is Functional and Aesthetically Pleasing

floral crowns
Article

Woman Makes “Hippie” Baby Mobile and TBH It Is So Dreamy

installing a drawer
Article

Here's How To Install a Drawer the Right Way

stained glass ceiling
Article

Woman's DIY Stained Glass Ceiling Is to Die For

cleaning dust
Article

Here Are Some Areas In Your House That Might Need Some Extra TLC

home renovation
Article

Woman Begins the Most Meaningful Renovation of Her Life

stink flower
Article

Man Comes Home to a Foul Smell and Discovers It’s One of His Houseplants Blooming

macrame art
Article

Woman’s “Time Crunch Craft” Is Perfect If You Need a Quik Gift and You’re Broke

lemons in a netted bag
Article

Woman Uses Loofas For Produce Bags and It’s High-Key Genius

shutterstock_2065371974
Article

Woman Converts Dated Living Room Partition Into Chic Breakfast Bar

ringing doorbell
Article

Elderly Neighbor Ding Dong Ditches For A Funny Reason

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.