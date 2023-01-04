Woman Puts Curtain Rod Under Kitchen Cabinets for Genius Reason

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We always feel like there’s never enough space in the kitchen to store everything we need. And when you have hanging fruit bowls or baskets, it can get cramped and cluttered.

That’s why one woman decided to put her curtain rod under her kitchen cabinets and use it for storing fruit baskets. Genius! This is a great way to save space since you don’t have to worry about buying another piece of furniture just for these items.

Folks were super appreciative of this idea. And we totally agree with the comments!

"I really like that idea. Thanks for sharing." @Xochil Najar

"Such a great idea!" @Emily Galloway

Instead of putting your fruit bowl on the counter, let them hang from a curtain rod underneath your kitchen cabinet! This clever trick is an easy way to store your fruit bowl and keep it off the counter. The same principle can be applied to other kitchen items, too; use hooks on the back of cabinets or inside drawers so that you can access everything without taking up valuable real estate on top of your counters.

