Here’s How to Get Rid of Those Pesky Drain Flies Once and For All

It really is a simple solution!

Every kitchen user must learn how to get rid of fruit flies at some point or another. These little gnats rarely travel alone and frequently arrive out of nowhere. If you don't take action fairly quickly, then you will likely soon find yourself battling to regain control of your kitchen countertops and sharing the contents of your fruit bowl with hundreds, if not thousands, of uninvited guests.

So let’s say you do have a fruit fly infestation, but wait - don’t call pest control just yet! Fruit flies can be eliminated quickly and easily using both homemade traps and commercial pest control products. But why let it get that far? Let’s take a look at one suggestion for keeping fruit flies away right now!

Alright, today’s tip comes to us from Ann Russel, a nice old English lady who has a lot of down to earth, practical knowledge that we could all probably do with a dose of. And today she is covering fruit flies, and just what exactly brings them in and how to get rid of them.

Now, we all know that fruit flies love sweet things. They are drawn to the scent of fruit especially, and if you leave fruit out unknowingly then you are likely to be swarmed pretty quickly. Ann does say that you can get rid of them using conventional methods, such as sprays and traps, but there is one thing you should be doing first and foremost, and that is to remove the source of their food entirely.

This means do not leave fruit, especially rotting or exposed, fruit out to where it can be gotten to, as well as other sugary things like cereals and such! So don’t leave anything out on your counters, make sure your trash can is left as clean as possible, and don’t leave cut up fruit bits hanging around in your sink or down your drain.

Fruit flies will come from miles away at the scent of open food, meaning that as long as you have something out for them to eat they WILL come after it. Your best bet is to remove all food sources they can get to and leave a window open - they’ll leave as quick as their little wings can get them out because there is nothing left for them!

And yes, you will have to do some hunting! Apparently, if these pests are desperate enough, they’ll even go after laundry with food or fruit stains on it! 

