Woman Issues Hilarious Plea to Contractors Building Bathrooms

You know… there are plenty of things that I absolutely hate, and love, about my bathroom. There’s certain things I would change in a heartbeat if I could, and a lot of other’s that I’d tell the original builder not to do. Like this one random corner that I constantly bang my hip on because it sticks out into the space that you come out of the shower at.

But it seems like I’m not the only one with contractor complaints when it comes to the bathroom, as Angie Schemenaur points out!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

What I love most about this hilarious rant is just how accurate and relatable it is. You see, Angie has a problem with her bathroom, and wants to tell every contractor out there the two biggest things they shouldn’t be doing. Ever.

The first is ‘those’ cabinet hardware handles. You know the ones… They have sharp edges and sure they might look nice, but if they’re even slightly ajar you are going to scrape yourself on them again and again. And I can hear it already ‘just make sure they’re in’ or ‘just remember that they are there!’ But it isn’t that easy!



You walk into your bathroom, half-asleep, and the last thing you are going to think about is that hardware that you constantly scrape yourself on, no matter if it is the third or thirty-third time!



The other thing - the shaker cabinets. Sure they look nice, and I’ll admit that, but those little lips are literal dust collectors. When it comes to the bathroom you just wind up with a dusty, then wet mess that is harder to clean up then they should be. So just nix them and go for another style instead!

Honestly, I feel you Angie. I’m the same way! Maybe we could start some sort of anti-sharp edge hardware and shaker cabinet group?



