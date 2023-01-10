Mom has to Hysterically Break 15-Year-Old Boy Free From His Room After He Locks Himself In

At least she has proof of why he was late!

This mom was home alone with her 15-year-old son when she realized he'd locked himself in his room and wasn't able to open the door. This is a situation every parent dreads, but luckily for us all she had the internet on hand! She recorded herself trying to break down the door..

Her first attempts to try and pry off the doorknob, didn't work because there wasn't enough space between wall and door frame. Instead, she had to resort to destruction by cutting through the door in order to get him out safely.

Never underestimate how deep a door frame can go into the drywall. This is a lesson this mother learned the hard way, but it's also one you should take to heart.

Folks were flabbergasted and shared their own reactions in the comments.

"I would have been in panic mode. But this is a great laugh! Thanks for sharing!!!!" @Alicia

"I’d LOVE to be on the other of that phone call. 'Yeah, my son isn’t coming in today. His room is holding him hostage.'” @Prideful Leo

Although this is kind of shocking and hilarious, no one wants to be stuck in their own room. See one commenter with a similar experience.

"MISS MA'AM …. I had this same issue. And my roommates weren’t home for hours!!!! Had to call an ex who is a firefighter to get his boys and break me." @Brooke

What do you do when the teen in your care can't open the door? Well, if you're a parent of a 15-year-old boy and he's locked himself in his room, you might have to resort to extreme measures.

