This Is What Will Happen When You Bring Your Boyfriend to Your Single Friend’s House

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you're a single female, chances are you get by just fine without a man, and probably even better than you would with one. You don’t have to pick up after the guy that leaves his clothes on the floor right next to the laundry hamper, you aren’t cooking dishes for two, you can lounge out on the couch and watch what YOU want on TV, and you can sleep like a starfish in the bed.

Let’s face it though there are things that come with being a single female that we don’t really take as much notice to- things I am very guilty of. Such as cleaning out the ducts in the house, getting around to changing light bulbs that have gone out, fixing the trim that has come un nailed from the wall and doing anything about the hornbill squeak the dishwasher makes.

Instead of hiring a handyman to fix these problems or learning how to do it yourself you need to find a friend with a boyfriend and invite them over together, so your results are much like TikToker @that_tik_tok_couple friend when they came to her house.

Upon walking in the woman’s friend's house- a single female- her boyfriend starts getting to work without even being asked. Changing light bulbs, cleaning vent ducts, and fixing any little thing he can find that's been sitting a day too long.

This is hilarious and we can’t wait to lure our friends and their boyfriends to our house to do our work we’ve been putting off.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.