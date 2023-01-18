Woman Has Funniest Hack for Keeping House Clean

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Keeping a house clean 24/7 requires a crazy amount of effort and even if you have a loving team consisting of kids and a husband, it’s usually just you that does all the cleaning.

Clearly, keeping a clean house while you live in a full house, is basically a full-time job and sometimes, you may work overtime when you’re doing it on your own. So, how do you combat this issue? Take TikTok DIYer’s @mid18thcenturymodern's genius advice!

So, what exactly is her secret to keeping her home so clean, organized and aesthetically pleasing? It’s actually quite simple — she doesn’t live with a man.

Although her answer to the popular question she always receives regarding the appearance of her beautiful mid 18th century modern home is hilarious, we have to admit, she has a very valid point, and her follower and viewers in the comment section agreed with her hilarious response.

“Or kids or dogs or cats,” fellow TikTok user @mshernandezismissing continued. “Couldn't love this more,” @momdork shared. “LOL, truth!” @abrbiehikerchick agreed. “Accurate!” @revivingnikki wrote. “I knew that was the answer before you said it,” @ritacapozzi5 wrote.

Well, she clearly has a valid point — her house is clean, organized and gorgeous!

