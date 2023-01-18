Woman Has Funniest Hack for Keeping House Clean
Keeping a house clean 24/7 requires a crazy amount of effort and even if you have a loving team consisting of kids and a husband, it’s usually just you that does all the cleaning.
Clearly, keeping a clean house while you live in a full house, is basically a full-time job and sometimes, you may work overtime when you’re doing it on your own. So, how do you combat this issue? Take TikTok DIYer’s @mid18thcenturymodern's genius advice!
So, what exactly is her secret to keeping her home so clean, organized and aesthetically pleasing? It’s actually quite simple — she doesn’t live with a man.
Although her answer to the popular question she always receives regarding the appearance of her beautiful mid 18th century modern home is hilarious, we have to admit, she has a very valid point, and her follower and viewers in the comment section agreed with her hilarious response.
“Or kids or dogs or cats,” fellow TikTok user @mshernandezismissing continued. “Couldn't love this more,” @momdork shared. “LOL, truth!” @abrbiehikerchick agreed. “Accurate!” @revivingnikki wrote. “I knew that was the answer before you said it,” @ritacapozzi5 wrote.
Well, she clearly has a valid point — her house is clean, organized and gorgeous!
