Woman Learns She Can Craft With Fire and She’s Drunk With Power Now

Specific components of crafting can be very tedious. There's cutting, which can definitely take the longest especially if you have to be precise with your cuts. Then there is gluing which can take some time especially if you have tiny little bits that each need individual attention.

With all the fancy tools on the market these days there is a tool that seems like it's made for every job and it typically cuts down on the time it takes to complete the task. The only downfall is the price, specific tools cost a fortune because well if you're desperate for a quick fix you are willing to spend whatever it costs to get it.

Hilarious TikToker and home crafter @lindsayonealstoltz came up with a genius hack for crafting that does not use any fancy tools, and cuts down on your cut time, all with the use of one thing we all secretly like… fire!

The woman is crafting a Christmas decoration. She starts with a wooden sign that reads ‘family’, and applies Modge Podge all over the sign. She next wants to attach a Christmas napkin to the sign, she roughly cuts the napkin to a blob shape that's around the same size. She presses it onto the wooden family sign and lets it dry.

This is where the magic happens, the woman picks up a lighter and starts to burn the areas where the craft napkin overhangs the wooden sign. The fire burns the paper napkin and stops when it reaches the edges of the wood sign.

This is fast, effective, and who doesn't want to play with fire?

