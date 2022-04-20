Skip to main content

Funny Dad Lovingly Roasts Wife Who Turns Into A #PlantMom Every Spring

We'd bet there are a lot of wives out there who are feeling personally attacked right about now.

Listen, I'm not one hundred percent certain we aren't all just living the same lives out here. Recently Taylor Calmus, aka "The Dude Dad," imitated what his wife is like the moment it turns into spring, and he easily could have been teasing me (an utter stranger). His one-man-show skit was perfectly executed from the beginning cycle of wanting to buy every plant in the nursery to the heartache of losing one of your plant babies. 

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Calmus is one of the internet's most favorite dads, as he often brilliantly pantomimes what goes on between married couples. His gentle teasing of his wife Heidi is reciprocated back, as all of these "stereotypes" are good hearted nudges at each other's quirks. And she certainly didn't mind. 

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In this particular video he absolutely roasts her for having a pattern surrounding plants. Donning a badly placed wig and a signature mom athleisure outfit, he takes us through every stage of wanting to nest and grow your garden. "She" starts out completely hopeful and happy and then by mid summer, the entire thing is in shambles. The plants are dead, her garden is smashed and the bees she tried to "plant for" are driving her crazy. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

Sound familiar?

Here's to hoping you don't go into debt at your local nursery and your plants last longer than "Heidi's!"

Related Articles

car caught on camera ghost
Article

Dad Blames Kids For Rolling Toys Into His Car, But Security Camera Catches the Eerie Truth

4 hours ago
dirty laundry basket
Article

Mom 'Strips' Her Bath Towels To Prove Why Washing Them Isn't Enough

7 hours ago
spoken.io furniture rating comaprison
Article

Man Shares 'Secret' Site That Scours the Internet For the Best Price On Furniture

Apr 19, 2022
bookends
Article

Sustainable Stylist Shares Creative Ways To Use Thrifted Bookends That Don't Involve Books

Apr 19, 2022
paneled black shower door
Article

Woman Transforms Her Dated Shower Door Into a Modern Masterpiece

Apr 19, 2022
pruned lavender trees
Article

Brilliant Pruning Hack Makes Lavender Look Like Tiny Trees That Belong In 'Bridgerton'

Apr 19, 2022
console table
Article

This Couple Duped a $800 Pottery Barn Console Table For Only $100

Apr 19, 2022
forest in the woods
Article

Woman Captures 'Pacing Figure' In Woods During Daylight, Only No One's Really There

Apr 19, 2022
ee8a48a8da044a03a051b81d0e1d1b33_1647386122
Article

Tattoo Artist Creates Stunning Artwork Using Only His Own, Real Blood

Apr 18, 2022
older man hanging a mountain painting onto a wall.
Article

This Simple Masking Tape Hack Will Have You Hanging Pictures In Half the Time

Apr 18, 2022
carpet cleaning
Article

Woman's 3 Ingredient 'Guest Cocktail' Removes Pesky Carpet Stains Like Magic

Apr 18, 2022
CLAY POT
Article

Man Uses Ancient Clay Pot Hack to Help Water His Yard

Apr 18, 2022
cigarette butts in an ashtray
Article

Renovating Couple Gets Rid of Decades of Smoke Stains With Just Two Products

Apr 18, 2022
barbie girl trailer
Article

Woman Makes IRL Barbie Dream Camper & You Can Totally Stay In It

Apr 18, 2022
yinyangstool
Article

Woman Dupes $129 Urban Outfitter Yin Yang Stool for only $8

Apr 17, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.