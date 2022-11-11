“Lazy” Woman Turns Halloween Decor Into Fall Décor With Hysterical Hack

In a world often more focused on making things right than doing them right, it takes courage to admit you don't have the time or energy to craft autumn decorations after all the time-consuming set up for Halloween.

A little creativity goes a long way in the fall season! You don't have to spend much money or time. Sometimes, all you need is an idea.

This Halloween décor hack is so good it might make you feel like you're going to be late for work. It's not just a great way to reuse old Halloween decorations but a clever way to add seasonal décor without doing much work!

We are absolutely loving her hack. She turned around every Halloween-themed pumpkin, so you see the ever-popular autumn pumpkin. It's genius, and we cannot wait to try it out with all of our pumpkins this year.

We weren't the only ones to love this hack. Other folks had this to say, "I just throw a Santa hat on my plastic skeleton and call it a day 😂." @Amber Biggs

Plenty of people found this "lazy" hack as funny as it is. "Literally TURNING it into Fall décor. 😂" @Cheyenne Blocker887

@tay1311blue realized it was a great way to save money on all of those expensive seasonal decorations and said, "I do the same!!! LOL🤣 saved so much money."

Don't be afraid to experiment with your Halloween décor: you never know what kind of creative combinations you'll come up with, and they're sure to add some fun touches to your home.