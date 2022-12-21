Delivery Man Has Important Message for Nagging Husband

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

So, I personally don’t think we give delivery drivers quite as much credit as they deserve. These poor people have to come, rain or shine, come hell or high water, and delivery packages from all over day in and day out. And some of us (I won’t name any names), happen to have enough packages to fill an entire Amazon storefront.



Luckily for us, they not only deliver said packages, but some of them even have our backs in times of ‘crisis’, like in this short Ring video where one awesome driver left a message for Lois Brock’s husband after he started complaining about too many packages.

In this Ring video we get to see some poor delivery walk up to the door, ready to just deliver his packages as normal. But Lois has something up her sleeve. She has been nagged constantly by her husband for ordering too much ‘stuff’ over the past few weeks, so she wound up reaching out to the delivery driver, asking him to leave her husband a certain message on her behalf.

And he delivers (haha, get the joke?)



After dropping off the packages he has set to deliver, the driver steps forward, looks up at the Ring camera, and with a perfect Kentucky delivery, announces that ‘It is Christmas, leave her alone.’ Which, to me, pretty much sums up anything I’d want to say about the number of packages I’ve ordered.

What I personally love about this video, and this driver, is just how deadpan and spot on the delivery is. Especially that final ‘thank you’ that lets you know just how truly over the season the driver is, but still holding on and making people happy. Well, hopefully this driver got a great review, because he sure does deserve it!



