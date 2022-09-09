Skip to main content

Husband Hysterically Begs Wife to Put Away Dishes For Funny Reason

He literally cannot bring himself to do it.

For some spouses, they claim it’s hard to get their husband’s into the kitchen to do anything cleaning and organizing related, however, for this wife, her husband has no problem doing the kitchen work at all, well sort of.

Rather than just simply put the dishes away, TikTok content creator @workyourheid's husband runs into a slight issue while attempting to do this simple kitchen chore and his reason as to why he’s unable to do it is funny, but also, we get it.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the viral video that’s already amassed over five million views, her husband calls for her to come help him with a sudden issue he ran into. Although he was able to put away majority of the dishes, he couldn’t bring himself to put away one bowl because of the pattern the couple created in their dish cabinet. Currently, the couple has a neat pattern consisting of gray-blue-gray-blue-gray with their dishes, however, because the current bowl on top is gray, he absolutely can’t put the gray bowl in his hand on top of the gray bowl on the cabinet; it will throw the whole pattern off. So instead, he asks his wife to do something with the bowl, suggesting that she perhaps put it away and don’t tell him about it.

Hey, we can understand his dilemma, and so do their viewers in the comment section with many of their followers offering solutions such as putting apple in the extra bowl and placing it on the counter as decoration. That’s a smart idea and hopefully his wife followed that TikTok user’s suggestion or found a way to hide the bowl for her husband’s sake! 

