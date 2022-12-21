Man Convinced He Found the Funniest, Best Thing at Local Estate Sale

Now everyone is going to want one for their rooms.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

One of the best things about going to garage and estate sales is finding some of the coolest items that you may not need, but want to buy anyway because why not?

Well such is the case with TikTok user @red.car.crew. They found this cool one-of-a-kind gadget that has us all wondering where can we find this?!

This gadget was such a cool estate find! So to use it, all you have to do is rotate what you want it to say, which has the options of “DO NOT ENTER,” “RELATIVES ONLY,” “NO VISITORS” and “DO NOT KNOCK.”

Their followers and viewers took to the comment section to share their thoughts. “How fantastic. Now how do I find that on Etsy or eBay?” @lixi4900 asked. “I love how it’s only variations of “leave me alone” @bpr2019 shared. “As a hardware collector (thousands of pieces) I’ve never seen and really need!!!” @sherdnerd commented.

This is an introvert’s dream! It’s the best way to say you don’t want to be bothered without saying just that.

Now all we have to do is figure out what this is called so we can snag one for ourselves!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.