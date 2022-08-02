Skip to main content

Ring Camera Catches Hilarious Drunk Couple Stumbling Up to Wrap House

We’ve all been there before...

Ring cameras can catch some of the funniest videos. Circumstances that would have otherwise gone unnoticed are captured in perfect clarity, and what we are left with are the most hilarious moments that we can laugh at later.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

This is the exact thing that happened to one TikTok creator, Sophie Sciascia, when her Ring camera captured a… somewhat inebriated couple as they wandered past her door. The camera catches the two wandering up to her door, with only the slightest of stumbles, before they begin trying to get into the home.

Now, this wouldn’t ordinarily be funny, and we’d typically be pretty scared of a pair of strangers wandering up to our door and trying to get in, but there’s a little bit more to the story here. You see, the male in the video turns to his companion and asks for the key to the home, only for her to respond, wondering why she would have the key.

It seems like a few drinks are all it takes for these two to forget that neither one of them live in the house they are now attempting to enter. You can literally see them both start questioning everything, why they are here, the answers to life itself, and by this point we are just laughing at the poor couple, standing out in the cold and obviously very, very confused.

The two take off shortly, more annoyed at each other and the circumstances, thankfully, but we are left with the hilarious reminder that drinking and finding your way home might not be the smartest idea, even if you have someone there ‘helping’ you.

creepy coraline
Article

Couple’s DIY “Coraline” Cosplay Is Jaw-Droppingly Creepy

4 minutes ago
Lazy susan
Article

Woman Creates Dollar Tree Version of a Lazy Susan and We're Impressed

16 minutes ago
blooming orchid
Article

Texas Professional Planter Shares Easy Remedy to Save Burnt Orchids

54 minutes ago
Floral chess board
Article

Artist Creates Beautiful Chessboard Using Flowers and Epoxy and We're Stunned

1 hour ago
Pool in the ground
Article

Family’s ‘Hillbilly’ Pool Looks Like So Much Fun

1 hour ago
Metallic fringe
Article

Woman Updates Her Fabric Closet Doors With Party Decorations and TBH It’s Pretty Fun

2 hours ago
pumpkins
Article

This DIY Pumpkin Serving Tray Is Perfect For People Salivating Over Fall

3 hours ago
Porch
Article

Woman Paints Porch Floor and It Totally Transforms the Space

5 hours ago
Bleached wood table
Article

Mom Shows Us How She Uses Clorox to Bleach Wood and We're Amazed by the Outcome

22 hours ago
tin foil
Article

Teen Pranks Parents By Wrapping Their Entire Kitchen In Foil

Aug 1, 2022
Desert home
Article

West Coast Couple Created a Living Roof and It's Spectacular

Aug 1, 2022
garden fence
Article

Man Shares His ‘Cheapest’ Fence You Can Build Yourself

Aug 1, 2022
wood floral arrangement
Article

Man Makes Stunning Flower Arrangement With a Piece of Wood

Aug 1, 2022
Compact vanity/desk
Article

Every Makeup Loving Human Needs This Compact Vanity

Aug 1, 2022
Faux stone walkway
Article

Homeowners DIY a Faux Stone Walkway Out of Concrete and It’s Genius

Aug 1, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.