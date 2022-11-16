Couple Has a Hysterical Way to Put On Duvet Cover

You know, there are some things in life that aren’t always the easiest to do, but when you have a partner right beside you that’s willing to help you and make things easier, it’s really not so bad after all. And one of those difficult things in life to do is putting on a duvet cover. However, if you’re like TikTok content creator @nursekayemdee's best friend and her partner, then you also have a system that works when it’s time to put the comforter in the duvet cover. And if you don’t have a tried and true method just yet, take notes, because this is hilarious!

In the video that’s already amassed over two million views, @nursekayemdee's best friend is seen laughing hysterically while throwing the duvet cover over her partner, while he stands there with his arms stretched out waiting for the next step. She then proceeds to grab the comforter and hold it up to him while he fold his hands in before placing it over his head. Finally, she pulls the duvet cover back over the front of his body and voilá — the duvet cover is officially on the comforter!

We’re with the folks in the comment section when we say we’ say we love this brilliant and hysterical method they have of putting on a duvet cover. It’s simply genius.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.