Ring Camera Captures Man Tripping Over His Own Feet and It’s Too Funny

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Footage captured by a Ring doorbell camera caught a grown man's fall hilariously. Uncle Ethan, who was visiting his nephews, tripped over his own feet and fell on the doorway. The moment was caught on camera, and the man laughed deeply and heartily as he tried to get up from his embarrassing fall.

In the video, you can see Uncle Ethan walking towards the house when he suddenly trips over his feet and falls forward onto the ground with a loud thud! He then lies there for several seconds before getting back up again. His laughter is immediate and totally infectious.

The video instantly went viral, and it wasn’t because of the fall. People loved him and his wonderful sense of humor. He made them laugh but also charmed them with his endearing charm and lovable likability. Plus, that hairdo? Too cute for words!

And the people have spoken in agreement on just how cute they though Uncle Ethan is with questions like, "Is Uncle Ethan looking for a wife by chance?" @gurlfromtheinternet

While others just found his charm and sense of humor absolutely lovable.

"I think I’m in love with Uncle Ethan." @Booka

"I don't know Uncle Ethan , but I love him!" @Ryan

We hope you enjoyed this post and that it made you smile. We know that sometimes the world can be a tough place, but we also know that there’s always someone out there who can make us laugh!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.