Wife Gives Husband Sticker Shock Heart-Failure Over Cost Of Fall Decor Haul

For some people, when it comes to home décor, they don’t really have a budget as long as it looks good. However, for the everyday “average” person, having a budget is a bit more realistic and we do our best to abide by it, however, there are times when we fall a little short and spend way more than we intended to spend.

This is kind of the case with TikTok content creators @matt_and_abby. While it doesn’t seem as though the couple had a budget established for how much she should spend on the fall décor, he certainly was surprised at how much she spent on a few items.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, she warns her husband that she left everything in its’ packaging just in case her husband wanted to return something. While checking out their new fall décor pieces such as fall-colored throw pillows, dried faux pampas plants (in which he hilariously referred to as “wheat”) and a few pumpkins, he questioned how much she spent. When she responded she spent over $200, his mouth dropped in complete shock and we totally get it!

When she reiterated that she left all the tags on the items so they can return them, he said “no it’s okay, you seem to be really happy so we should keep it.”

Like many viewers in the comment section, we love his reaction!