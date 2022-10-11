Woman Lists All the “Weird” Things That Make Her 34-Year-Old Heart Happy and Girl, We Get It

If you're someone who is in their 30s, this is for you. Things that used to matter in your 20s are no longer of interest - or a priority - and you feel like you are slowly turning into your parents, or more specifically - your mom. Where Target runs and random buys would make your day, these joyful days seem to be passé.

Instead, we can probably all relate to what TikToker Steffy Degreff (@steffydegref) has to share in her video.

I mean if this isn't relatable then I don't know what is.

I am sure we can all agree, that having a fresh trash bag in your trash can is essential, as nobody wants to have overflowing trash that is smelling up the place. Also, very important is to have a neat and organized home, therefore pillows belong on the couch and not the floor. However, if you have pets and kids around, keeping the home in order is often the biggest challenge. Speaking of organization, an empty sink is probably the biggest joy, especially if you don't have a dishwasher, like me. And yes, there is also something about pushed-in chairs and an accessible and in-place phone charger by the bed. These are all very important aspects that contribute to a "happy wife, happy life" mantra.

Let me add to this list by saying that clean laundry, that is folded and put away also makes a person happy, at least it makes me happy. This includes fresh sheets on the bed and freshly washed towels. And last but not least, a squeaky clean and fresh-smelling bathroom.

Wouldn't you agree?