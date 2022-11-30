Woman’s Story of Trying to Surprise Husband With a Renovation Project Gone Horribly Wrong Has a Better Plot Twist Than “Sixth Sense”

You have to stick around to the end for the best twist ever. We were crying laughing,

Everyone loves a good surprise. But as we all know, the process of nailing a good surprise for your loved isn’t always a smooth road, and all we can do is hope the surprise will bring a smile to your loved one’s face and make it all worth it.

Hopefully.

Well, we can’t necessarily say if everything TikTok user @bethany.ellen may have been worth it in the moment, but based off the events and pot twists she tells us about, it’s quite clear she loves her husband!

In an attempt to surprise her husband with a basement renovation for their anniversary, @bethany.ellen went to the local hardware store to get the process started of transforming their basement into a bar, but it wasn’t as easy as she may have wanted it to be. While trying to load her car with several 1x2s (that she couldn’t saw down because the store’s saw was broken), she accidentally cracked her windshield while attempting to close her trunk with the wood in her car.

Thankfully, she was able o go back into the store and recruit help from one of the store’s employees who saw she was stressed at that point and allowed her to sit in her car while he loaded the pieces of wood into her car. And while that was such a sweet gesture, she ended up being locked in her car due to how the wood was positioned in the car!

While this is hilarious, it’s also unfortunate what happened, but we’re sure her husband will appreciate the effort she made!

