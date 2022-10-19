Skip to main content

Husband Secretly Hires Cleaning Ladies and Tries to Pass It Off As His Own Handy Work

He’s trying to get the “OK” to go to a bachelor party.

Doing chores in the house is not everyone's forte, and sometimes help is needed. Whether that is hiring a cleaning crew or paying your younger siblings, as long as the job is getting done. 

TikToker Natalie (@natalieaguilars) could sing a song about that, as she shares a funny video, exposing her dad and his sneaky cleaning tricks. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

A pretty smart- and bold move to make. What if his wife was at home instead of his daughter?

All he wanted to do is go to a bachelor party. So he worked hard for it, by hiring two cleaning ladies to get the job done, while he was enjoying his day and his wife was probably at work. Little did he know that his daughter was at home, and eventually his silly secret would come to light. He should have taken some cleaning notes from this hubby, at least when it comes to cleaning the sink, as this trick is genius. 

After calling his daughter, and asking if the ladies were at the house cleaning, to which she replied with "yes," he then told her to not tell her mom. Then as soon as he came home, he put some gloves on, pretending he was cleaning their home the entire time. The nerves. 

I am seriously wondering, how many husbands and dads have pulled this trick by hiring someone to do their dirty work?

shutterstock_690469831
Article

This Woman Designed Her Kitchen Island With Resin

little girl painting a wall
Article

Mama Lets Her Kiddo Choose The Look Of Her Room and the Results are Stunning

ceiling fan in bedroom
Article

This Has to Be The Most Genius Way to Clean Your Ceiling Fans

peel and stick
Article

To Change Up The Look Of Your Stairs All You Need Is One Simple Hack

cleaning dust
Article

For Anyone Freshly Starting Out On Their Own, These Cleaning Tricks Are Life-Savers

ceramic dishes
Article

Take the “Faux Ceramic” DIY a Step Further With This Neat Trick

shutterstock_1490120168
Article

Woman Proves You Only Need Two Items to Flip a Table

Bed
Article

This Hack Will Make Your Mattress Smell Fresh and Clean, Better Than a New One

candles
Article

This Faux Fireplace Idea Using Just Candles Will Make the Vibes In Your House Immaculate

dishes soaking in sink bowl
Article

U.K. Man Starts Epic Debate Over a “Sink Washing Bowl”

secret room
Article

Woman Finds Incredible Secret Room While House Hunting

yellow crocs
Article

Woman Comes Up With Craft Croc Hack for Crocheting

Urban Outfitters Bed
Article

Wife’s Hysterical Hack For Getting Her “Dream Bed” Is Too Good

empty candle jar
Article

Here’s How to Repurpose Old Candle Jars Into Gorgeous Planters

plants in a bohemian setting
Article

Your Plants Deserve This Cute DIY Plant Bench

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.