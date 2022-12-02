Husband Jokingly Teasing Wife In Craft Store Has Us Feeling Slightly Attacked

Sometimes we need someone to call us out on our crap. Honestly, how many times have you gone to a store, like Target, only to buy way more than you ever needed to actually purchase and you’d be way better off if someone called you out on that? It would probably save us quite a bit of money, if not time and effort as well!

Well, if you’re anything like Liliana Wilde, you have a partner who is willing to step in and say something, even if his joking is a bit pointy at times!

So Liliana apparently has a ‘thing’ for picking up projects that she never actually finishes. Or hobbies, hobbies that get started, that she buys all the stuff for, only to drop it when the whim to do said hobby passes her.

And her partner is oh-so-willing to call her out on this. They were recently in a local craft store together it appears that something has caught Liliana’s eye, namely the yarn section. She thinks that knitting might be a mighty fine idea, only for her partner to swoop in. He lists off all of the hobbies that she has started, including a sewing machine that has never been used, some paint brushes that have never been dipped into paint, multiple terracotta planters that never got filled up with plants, and more.

Poor Liliana just has to nod and laugh through each and every question, because she gets it. And I do too! You’re totally into x, y, or z, only for something else to come along, or for you to realize just how boring or hard that hobby was! So I don’t personally blame her at all!

Luckily for Liliana’s partner, she does explain that she met a very nice woman on her next circuit through the store who explained what knitting was and what all she would need, so Liliana put back everything that she’d been thinking about buying and left the store empty handed. You win today, Liliana’s partner!



