Skip to main content

Woman Catches Husband Wearing Her Shorts Gardening But the Joke Is Definitely On Him

Uh you might not want to get those wet sir…

Gardening is such a rewarding experience - you can potentially grow your own food all while breaking a good sweat and relieving some stress. Seriously, can it get any better than that? Well, for TikTok content creator and gardener, @theanxioushomesteader, it definitely did.

In the video posted below, we get to see just how great gardening is around her home; judging by her husband’s choice of shorts he chose to wear while gardening, something tells us he just couldn’t wait to get his hands dirty!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

What makes this video so funny besides the hand prints on the back of the shorts is the wife’s commentary. “How long do I wait to tell them that he is A- wearing my shorts and B- they are see through when wet, completely see through?” she said.

Viewers took to the comments to answer her question with hilarious responses. “You carry that secret to your grave. And every time he’s out grab a chair and bask in the sun,” TikTok user @timeattentionandlove commented. “Never. Just pull up a chair and enjoy the show! LOL,” another TikTok user @susansmith0000 wrote. “I would NOT tell him .... and where can I get a pair for my husband?” @jasmierbarnett commented. “Never…grab yourself a margarita and some snacks and you enjoy your show,” @cotamari2625 shared.

Given how some wives on TikTok have posted videos showing how it’s somewhat hard to get their husbands to clean up after themselves or even do a simple house chore, we’d definitely sit back and relax on this one, too!

wallpaper
Article

Dallas Woman Shares How To Easily Make Any Regular Wallpaper Removable With Zero Damage

30 minutes ago
Succulent bowl
Article

Texas Woman DIYs Her Own Version Of a $205 Succulent Bowl and It’s Gorgeous

1 hour ago
Insects on a plant
Article

Woman Uses Tape to Get Rid of Organic Garden Pests

3 hours ago
blooming orchid
Article

If You Can’t Keep Orchids Alive, Try This Hack

5 hours ago
plant in can
Article

Woman Creates Awesome Planters With Upcycled Cans

6 hours ago
Trader Joes Flowers
Article

Washington Florist Creates Gorgeous Bouquet Using Inexpensive Flowers From Trader Joe's

6 hours ago
popsicle sticks
Article

Swedish DIY’er Upcycles Old Nightstand With Popsicle Sticks

7 hours ago
cluttered game pieces
Article

Mom Has a Genius Solution for Board Game Clutter

7 hours ago
rounded headboard
Article

Texas Woman Makes Creating a DIY Arched Headboard Look Easy

8 hours ago
shutterstock_1150384415
Article

This Is All You Need to Refresh Your Dingy Grout

8 hours ago
indoor greenhouse
Article

Man Takes Curio Cabinet And Turns It Into His Own Personal ‘Greenhouse’

9 hours ago
dark room paint
Article

Woman Proves Dark Paint Doesn’t ‘Ruin’ a Room

Jul 19, 2022
burned wood planks
Article

New Jersey Man Burns Deck Instead of Staining It and the Results Are Impressive

Jul 19, 2022
homemade guitar
Article

Musician From York, PA Can Make Guitars Out of Anything… Literally

Jul 19, 2022
hummingbird
Article

Farmer ShareS Secret Recipe She Uses to Attract Hummingbirds

Jul 19, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.