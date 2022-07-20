Woman Catches Husband Wearing Her Shorts Gardening But the Joke Is Definitely On Him

Gardening is such a rewarding experience - you can potentially grow your own food all while breaking a good sweat and relieving some stress. Seriously, can it get any better than that? Well, for TikTok content creator and gardener, @theanxioushomesteader, it definitely did.

In the video posted below, we get to see just how great gardening is around her home; judging by her husband’s choice of shorts he chose to wear while gardening, something tells us he just couldn’t wait to get his hands dirty!

What makes this video so funny besides the hand prints on the back of the shorts is the wife’s commentary. “How long do I wait to tell them that he is A- wearing my shorts and B- they are see through when wet, completely see through?” she said.

Viewers took to the comments to answer her question with hilarious responses. “You carry that secret to your grave. And every time he’s out grab a chair and bask in the sun,” TikTok user @timeattentionandlove commented. “Never. Just pull up a chair and enjoy the show! LOL,” another TikTok user @susansmith0000 wrote. “I would NOT tell him .... and where can I get a pair for my husband?” @jasmierbarnett commented. “Never…grab yourself a margarita and some snacks and you enjoy your show,” @cotamari2625 shared.

Given how some wives on TikTok have posted videos showing how it’s somewhat hard to get their husbands to clean up after themselves or even do a simple house chore, we’d definitely sit back and relax on this one, too!