Husband Foolishly Tries to School Wife for Leaving Something Out of Place and Regrets It Instantly

Couples love to pick on each other, especially when little things get lost or forgotten. After all, how many times have you decided to tease your partner or significant other, or even friend, over something small like a missed sock or clothes thrown in a corner instead of the laundry?



That’s exactly what happened with one gentleman when his loving wife forgot something in their bathroom and he went on a very detailed explanation of the entire situation and how he became best friends with some bathroom paint.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So Derrick of the BOLD Fam channel on TikTok loves his wife, but he’s also not afraid to raise questions when something like bathroom paint comes up. Well, not exactly the paint on the walls, but rather the trash that is left over. Derrick’s wife, after finishing up painting their guest bathroom, apparently decided that her job was done and kind of just left everything behind.

The video starts by Derrick making a statement that he’ll be duetting himself every day that the paint trays and trash are left behind until his wife figures out exactly what is going on and cleans up, but he only gets through two days before things go sideways.

You see, the next time we see Derrick he is in his car and making a very grand statement about not only how much he loves his wife, but also that he has become really good friends with the bathroom paint trash. Such good friends that he and it will soon be saying hi to each other as he accepts it as yet another member of his household.



Why?



Because Derrick doesn’t want to wind up on a Netflix documentary or have the internet have to piece together the clues of his ‘mysterious’ disappearance when his wife catches wind of exactly what he has been saying or doing. It's all in good fun, but the man’s extravagant backstory makes the entire video extra hilarious.