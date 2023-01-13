Woman’s Endorsement for This 8-Drawer Ikea Dresser Is Too Good

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

In today’s world, where there are plenty of stellar Ikea hacks that constantly prove to us that Ikea is the undefeated store giant to shop at when we want to give our home a much needed makeover, who knew there was a such thing as having to convince your partner to buy something from the popular home store?

Well, apparently there are people out there like this and this TikTok content creator’s husband is one of those people. According to @living.withmadison, she finally bought the Ikea Hemnes 8-drawer dresser after waiting for quite some time. If you’re on the fence of purchasing this item for your home, allow her to convince you why you should purchase it immediately!

As she mentions in the video, this dresser is too good to pass up for many reasons. She says she knew she wanted the dresser when she was pregnant and the person who kept trying to talk her out of purchasing it, is the person who ended up having to build it for her, also known as, her partner.

Being a taller woman, she claims this dresser would have been perfect for changing her newborn’s diaper since the dresser is tall enough for her not to have to scrunch over and hurt her back.

She hilariously notes that although your partner may not like and it can be potentially put a temporary strain on your relationship, just buy the dresser because ultimately, the purchase will make you happy.

