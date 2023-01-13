Woman Searches House for Marriage Certificate and You Won’t Believe What She Found Instead

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The flowers cost you about $2,000. The open bar cost $1,500. The dress cost $3,000. The hair and makeup artist costs $500. The catering cost $4,000. The venue, we don't even want to mention the venue… it cost $15,000. All this? This is the cost of a wedding, well just some of the cost, because a lot of the smaller details, which we didn't mention add up to a lot.

Weddings are so expensive, but in turn it's a time to celebrate the love between two people and their marriage. Getting married is a huge deal, along with all the benefits of sharing a life with your partner you also can share things that aren't necessarily sentimental but crucial, such as work benefits like health care. This is exactly what “wife”- just wait…- @maddyboucherxxx was excited about, because through her work she was going to be able to sign her “husband”- again just you wait..- up for health benefits. But things took a turn for the worse when she had to find her marriage certificate for proof to gain benefits.

While digging through the house for her and her “husband's” marriage certificate the woman goes into panic because she can’t find it. She fillany pulls a piece of paper out that has their marriage license on it- different than the official certificate- and attached to the bottom of the license is the signed portion the officiant was supposed to send off to the probate court so their marriage would be legitimized.

The signed copy expired 9 days before the finding of the paperwork… for their wedding that took place 6 years ago, and the officiant who signed the paper? That was her grandfather who has now passed away.

They spent $30,000 not on a wedding but a party for their friends… Mic drop.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.