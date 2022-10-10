Skip to main content

Children of Mexican Moms Are Cracking Up Over Woman's “Cleaning Music” Theory

To be fair, she may have a point!

So we don’t know how they did it, but a lot of us remember our parents or grandparents cleaning for hours on end. Like legitimately - they’d take the Saturday or Sunday, start cleaning before anyone else was up, and get the house spic and span after a couple of hours of going nonstop.

But how did they do it? What was their secret power that kept them going through all of that time? Well, one woman may have cracked the code, at least when it comes to her own memories of her Mexican mother. Maybe it was the same for yours as well?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So what does Dalia Elizabeth say is the ‘secret’ to her mother’s cleaning prowess (and possible a whole bunch of mothers and parents around the globe?) Well, it just so happens to be music.

Now we all know that music can be a powerful motivator. It can get you up and going, or send you sobbing in a depressed mess in the corner, but either way - it’s got the power. But how exactly does it motivate someone into cleaning?

Well, as Dalia points out, there is something specific to the music her mother listened to. The beat and rhythm, even the pitch, all somehow coming together to tell you clean, clean now, and clean faster. It even seems to indicate what part of the house you should be cleaning! As Dalia points out, the increased rhythm makes you want to move faster, thus cleaning faster, and certain songs somehow correlate to different areas of the house.

In fact, at the end, there’s one song that apparently means ‘clean your toilet, now!’ and she immediately runs off to do so.

So what do you think? Did your parents have some songs that they put on when they got into ‘cleaning mode’? If so, maybe now you know why!

