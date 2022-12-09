Someone Made a Millennial Nativity Set and OMG It Is Too Funny

The millennial nativity set is a joke, but it's a funny one. This piece of art pokes fun at how different our world is from the world that Jesus was born. These little details are hilarious because we all know someone in their 20s who does this.

Although some folks might not have a good sense of humor about it, it's honestly a perfect parody prank gift for home décor. Plenty of Millennials recognized just how hilarious this is.

"My MIL would not be impressed. Where can I get one??" @TeamGoldmer

"The wise guys with their Amazon haul of essential oils." @Rebecca Fara

Wile others were busy rolling on the floor laughing, some people needed to know where to buy this scene. "*Adds to Amazon cart* But for real where did you get this?" @lex harris

The wise men are on Segways (because why not?) and have Amazon boxes full of gifts. In the other corner, we have Mary and Joseph taking selfies with Christ in the manger. In the other corner, we have a shepherd millennial born into a time of great technological advancement and social media saturation.

The Millennial nativity set might be the best thing on the internet. This hilarious Christmas parody will absolutely serve as the ultimate conversation starter over the holidays. And if you can’t find this exact set you could always go about DIYing it with some recycled materials, hot glue and paint.

In fact, that just might be our new weekend project!