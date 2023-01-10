Family's Investigation into Their Missing Hedge Has Funny Results

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Ring cameras are, in my opinion, one of the greatest inventions to ever hit the world, and especially the internet. They’ve caught so many things over the years, from crazy neighbors to the kindest messages, even the most hilarious circumstances that we’d otherwise never have seen.

They might also, on occasion, help solve a mystery, such as this one from TikTok channel TraumaWithFriends that involves one family and an oddly missing hedge.

As the story starts, we have a family who walks out one morning to find a very strange surprise on their hands. Namely, the fact that one of the bushes from their hedge row is very obviously missing. As in pulled up from the roots and simply gone.

Of course the family is confused, and maybe a bit stressed out. Who in their right mind would come and steal a single hedge out from the row? Luckily for them (and us), there is a quick and easy way to solve said mystery - a Ring camera which has a great view of the garden, including the hedge row in question.



The Ring footage starts to play and, much to our surprise, it wasn’t a hedge-thief, intent on taking the world by surprise one bush at a time. But rather it is a group of obviously drunken friends, laughing and walking along, when one playfully pushes another one who falls… right onto the hedge row.

Of course the hedge beneath him is immediately crushed. And, in drunken brain mode, the man decides that he isn’t going to leave any evidence behind so he decides, in a moment of sheer brilliance and hilarity, that he is going to pull up the whole bush and take it with him. And he does.

We can only imagine what HIS reaction was to waking up with a bush the next morning! (Wish there was Ring camera footage of THAT!)



