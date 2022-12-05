Austin Woman Is Hysterically Convinced That This Is THE Ultimate Status Symbol

The holiday season is the one time of the year where you can go all out with displaying your love of Christmas and one way most people do this is by decorating their homes. Sure, you can stick to solely decorating the inside of your home, but if you really want to show off your décor skills, then you’ll take your talents to outside your home a well. And depending on the way you decide to decorate your home, you may be showing off more than your decoration expertise.

If you’re wondering what we’re talking about, allow us to further explain. According to TikTok content creator @beckypearlatx, when you have more than one of this specific Christmas decoration, you’ve made it in life!

While walking around her neighborhood, she couldn’t help but notice the houses that have two giant, quality nutcrackers at their front doors and funny enough, she believes this is the ultimate status symbol that shows off you’ve made it — materialistically — in life! Oh, and it has to be two high-quality nutcrackers because one nutcracker simply isn’t enough.

This is hysterical and many of her followers and viewers of the funny video agree with her. “Totally believe this. They are the symbol of wealth, in my mind too. hahah,” @red.velvet22 wrote. “I told my husband just last night that Christmas decor is an adult flex,” @victoria87320 hilariously commented.

Clearly, she may be on to something here.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.