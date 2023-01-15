Man Shares Alarmingly Simple Hack for Drying Shoes

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you're like us, you've probably been stumped by how to dry your shoes. I've tried everything from hanging them on a clothesline (don't do this) to rolling them up in towels (also don't do this) and everything in between. But this hack is so simple and so useful that it deserves some attention.

Folks were grateful for this hack or chose to make some funny remarks about how bad of an idea they thought it was.

"Today I learned people fry shoes in a dryer." @Tim Lamb

"Did this by accident one day. Thought I was destined to change the world." @josssaii

"I tried this and now my crocs are melted help." @Brandon

Be sure you're not drying shoes that aren't meant to be dried. You can't just throw your nice leather shoes in the dryer and expect them to come out unscathed, much less looking good as new.

You can dry almost any shoe, but there are a few things to keep in mind:

High-heat shoes will melt. If your shoes have an important brand name, they'll be worth more if intact. You may also want to skip shoes that have leather components or suede fabric. You can still tie these types of items together, but you run the risk of burning them and damaging their appearance.

Shoes that are too large or heavy won't stay tied together well enough for this method to work.

Make sure your door has a place where you can properly secure your shoes.

This hack is a great way to use if you have a dryer and some time on your hands. Remember that this isn’t for all shoes—only those made for high heat and dryers!

