Kids Clog Drain With Orbeez and You Will Not Believe How Many They Jammed In There

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Some folks are big fans of Orbeez. Some are most definitely not. If you haven't heard about them, they're these little balls that expand when you add water. They're super fun for kids and adults alike. They're great for stress relief, too! Unless they end up in the drain. Then they do nothing but cause stress.

These days, there are way too many viral videos that show kids doing anything and everything literally. Take this video, for instance. It shows what happens when you drop thousands upon thousands of Orbeez down a drain...

Parents in the comments shared exactly what they thought about Orbeez water beads.

"Orbeez is on my ban list right next to button batteries." @Meh just me

"Water beads/Orbeez need to be banned for real." @Angie Shows

After seeing this video, we really can't help agreeing. Of course, it could be worse. Take this comment for example.

"Not the French Orbeez bathtub incident a.k.a. backed up into city sewers." @Yayo

Imagine a whole city impacted by these little "stress-relieving" toys.

Orbeez are not meant to be used in drains. They're made out of gelatin and will cause an enormous mess if they make their way down your pipes and into the sewer system, which could lead to flooding or damage to your pipes if left untreated over time. It's just not worth it!

If you want to ban Orbeez from your house, make sure you have plenty of other toys handy for when your kids get bored. Things like Legos and dolls, Play-Doh, various crafts, video games, and books are all great alternatives to a clogged drain.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.