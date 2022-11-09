Skip to main content

Woman Does Trendy “Christmas Bomb” Video With a Steamy Twist

We love a man who is willing to get silly.

Christmas decorating has got a lot of us in some kind of way, even if it isn’t ‘quite’ the season yet. After all, isn’t the best time for everything to start going up long before December has even hit? Well, some people might disagree, and we think those people might be at least a little bit wrong!

To help celebrate our shared love for the season, let’s drop in on May Alves and her partner and how they spiced up the season just a wee bit early.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Now, we love ‘bomb’ videos, the ones where the creator throws in an object that jokingly transforms the entire room, decorating it in whatever the object represents. In this video, May has in her hand an ornament bomb, and she walks into the room where her unsuspecting partner is happily sitting and just playing some games on their computer.

May tosses the ornament in and even as her partner scrambles, shuts the door and ‘waits’.

Opening the door a few seconds later, we are treated to an utterly delightful room transformation that has taken the otherwise ordinary space into a holiday wonderland. (And if you caught that stunning nail polish transformation, good for you.) May obviously has a very white and pink and gold aesthetic, leaving the room a bit more on the feminine side, but honestly, it works really well!

Even the Christmas tree standing in the corner matches, and we are in love with all of the colors and blinking lights… Of course, then we pan a little bit further left and see the real piece de resistance here… May’s poor partner, standing dressed up as yet another decoration for the room, a sexy Christmas tree that was obviously caught up in her decorating ‘bomb.’

Well, we can’t say that we wouldn’t be happy to see this after decorating for the holidays!


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Curtains
Article

Here's an Easy Way to Make Your Home Look Expensive

bar cart
Article

Man Finds Bar Cart In the Trash and Gives It a Great Second Life

painting wall black
Article

Couple Paints Their Living Room Black and It Looks So Cool

color pots
Article

Woman Makes DIY Multicolor Planter Essentially For Free

gingerbread house decoration
Article

This Dollar Store Gingerbread House Décor Dupe Is Almost Better Than the Original

midwest mom
Article

This Hilarious Reenactment of a Midwest Mom Hanging Up Christmas Lights Is on Point

farmhouse chic
Article

Woman Shares Why The Farmhouse Look Isn't As Chic As You Think

shutterstock_1799645869
Article

Camper Turns His Tent Stakes Into a Functioning Stove

Vegetable garden
Article

Maryland Gardener Proves You Can Eat From Your Garden All Year Long by Following These Simple Steps

Dawn Powerwash
Article

Apparently Dawn Powerwash Can Totally Get Rid of Soap Scum

McDonalds_sign
Article

Watch This Interior Designer Change the Color of a Thrifted McDonald’s Sign to a Chic Pastel

Outdoor String Lights
Article

Man Finds Coolest Lightbulb at Estate Sale and It Actually Still Works

baby yoda christmas
Article

This Disney Themed Christmas Doorway Is the Cutest Way to Get Ready For the Season

no water
Article

Couple’s Water Gets Turned Off Because of Husband's Kind of Hysterical Mistake

Plant wall
Article

Remember That Cute Plant Wall We Told Y'all About a While Back? Here's How to Keep Spiders Away From It

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.