Woman Does Trendy “Christmas Bomb” Video With a Steamy Twist

Christmas decorating has got a lot of us in some kind of way, even if it isn’t ‘quite’ the season yet. After all, isn’t the best time for everything to start going up long before December has even hit? Well, some people might disagree, and we think those people might be at least a little bit wrong!



To help celebrate our shared love for the season, let’s drop in on May Alves and her partner and how they spiced up the season just a wee bit early.

Now, we love ‘bomb’ videos, the ones where the creator throws in an object that jokingly transforms the entire room, decorating it in whatever the object represents. In this video, May has in her hand an ornament bomb, and she walks into the room where her unsuspecting partner is happily sitting and just playing some games on their computer.

May tosses the ornament in and even as her partner scrambles, shuts the door and ‘waits’.

Opening the door a few seconds later, we are treated to an utterly delightful room transformation that has taken the otherwise ordinary space into a holiday wonderland. (And if you caught that stunning nail polish transformation, good for you.) May obviously has a very white and pink and gold aesthetic, leaving the room a bit more on the feminine side, but honestly, it works really well!

Even the Christmas tree standing in the corner matches, and we are in love with all of the colors and blinking lights… Of course, then we pan a little bit further left and see the real piece de resistance here… May’s poor partner, standing dressed up as yet another decoration for the room, a sexy Christmas tree that was obviously caught up in her decorating ‘bomb.’

Well, we can’t say that we wouldn’t be happy to see this after decorating for the holidays!



