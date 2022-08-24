Skip to main content

UK Woman Share the Hilarious Difference Between Her and Her BF When It comes to Doing Household Projects

The accuracy is painfully on point.

One of the most common facts in the world is that there are always two types of people in this world whenever it comes to working on a home project. You have those that sit and take their time, who lay out every aspect of what they are working on, and double-check every angle to make sure that they are getting it done right the first time.

Then you have those that go in willy-nilly, who never have a plan, and who come up with grand ideas on the fly, or put all their energy into getting the project done as swiftly as can be. Now we aren’t saying one is better than the other, it is just how the world works.

However, occasionally, we get someone out there who points out this fact in hilarious ways.

Emily Jane from over on TikTok is going through major home renovation projects with her boyfriend. The two share a mid-century-style home and to say that it requires some major upgrades is an understatement. However, the two have very different ‘styles’ when approaching the tasks they are trying to do around the house.

Take this video, for instance, where the pair are attempting to remove the wallpaper from the walls of one room. You can see Emily’s boyfriend slowly and methodically removing all of the wallpaper, easing it off with such care that it easily comes off a strip at a time. It is slow, and as some commenters point out, he will be there for a while, but it is getting the job done.

Emily, on the other hand… Well, she is attacking the wallpaper like it owes her money. She violently jabs at the wall with her scraping tool, and the steamer is pretty much an afterthought. If it was anything like a wall we would probably be a bit worried, but her method appears to be getting these done, at least!

Like we said, there are two kinds of people in this world… Which kind are you?

