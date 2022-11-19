Wife Hysterically Leaves Pink Glitter Around to ‘Test’ If Husband Cleans as Well as She Does

If there is one thing all of us women can agree on, it's that the house isn't clean unless we clean it. We have our methods, our steps, our special products for special places and cleaning rags we only use in certain areas. It almost cringes us to watch someone else -aka our husband- clean our homes a different way than we would, and we typically find ourselves sneakily going back over the spots they skimmed past while “cleaning”.

Content creator @chrissy.j.xx posted to TikTok a hilarious video that tested her husband's cleaning skills while she stepped out for the afternoon, and her idea is quite genius.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Placing little piles of pink glitter is a great way to test the cleaning skills of your partner, first and foremost the gl;itter is hidden in spots I know my partner would have never picked up and cleaned under and second glitter can be tricky to clean. She posted a follow up video and the results are great! He passed! Well, mostly passed, he did miss one small glitter pile above the sink under a mini vase. Still we are proud of this man for going above and beyond to make sure to give the counters a good clean for his wife.

