Skip to main content

Man Promises Husband He Will Buy Him Whatever Plants He Can Carry, and He Gets Pretty Creative

“Gotta read the fine print…”

For most plant parents, you can never have enough plants. As a matter of fact, you’re always on the prowl for more, seeing what you can find for a good deal or walking around checking for any loose leaves that you can possibly propagate. Hey, we get it.

While some plant parents are always keeping their eyes open for a good deal, Darcy of TikTok account @thedarcymichael received a superb deal from his husband where he was able to buy as many plants as he could carry! And turns out, he was able to “carry” more than his husband initially thought!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Starting off the video, Darcy’s husband, Jer, tells him he will buy Darcy all the plants he can carry, to which Darcy responded surprisingly and began to formulate his plan. As he was looking around the plant nursery, Darcy whipped out a reusable bag from his back pocket and started placing some of his plants in there while shocking his husband at the same time. See, his husband didn’t specify any rules, so technically he is “carrying” the plants with a little assistance. He’s clever.

He was able to get quite a few beautiful plants including a great-smelling lavender plant that he used his mouth to carry. LOL.

In the end, Darcy told his husband, “You gotta read the fine print.”

I’m sure his husband will be very specific next time! 

Made Solid Leather Wrapped Vase Cognac Cowhide LEATHER FN Vase
Article

Woman Dupes Over $100 West Elm Vase With Supplies From Dollar Tree and We Honestly Couldn’t Tell a Difference

ghost decorations
Article

Add Something Boo-Tiful To Your Halloween Decor With These Cheesecloth Ghosts

kids crafting
Article

Need A Cute Craft Idea For Your Kids? Try This Beautiful Leafy Mermaid!

sewing corset
Article

To Make Pleats In Fabric, Apparently All You Need Is a Fork

woman using power tools
Article

Husband Asks Wife Why She’s Measuring Something and Gets the “Response” All Men Fear

tile markings
Article

Watch Woman Make DIY Bathroom Tiles for Under $50

wall shelf
Article

Woman Transforms Pallet Into Gorgeous Shelving

apple tree
Article

Family Plants a “Placenta Apple Tree” That Will Grow With Newborn Daughter

kitchen organizing
Article

Woman Completely Changes Entire Vibe Of Kitchen By Making Simple Change

carpet cleaning
Article

Woman’s Boyfriend’s Son Knocks Over 1 Gallon of Pink Paint Onto Carpet, and Here’s What It Took to Fix It

indoor trash can
Article

Video Shows Why You Need to Drill a Hole In the Side Of Your Trashcan Right Now

shutterstock_221766814
Article

FL Hurricane Damage Forces Couple to Discover Indigenous Mural Hidden Under Dry Wall

Crochet Halloween décor
Article

Woman Crochets Entire Spooky Scene for Front Window

buying in target
Article

Woman Gets Roasted By Target Cashier For Random Purchases

rainbow window peel and stick
Article

This Woman Has The Perfect Solution to Get Window Privacy Without Installing Blinds

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.