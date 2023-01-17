Husband Hysterically Pranks Wife by Secretly Putting “Poppers” Under Shoes by Front Door

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Here's a video that will make you laugh out loud, unless you're the person in this video. What you're about to see is a husband who secretly placed "poppers," a.k.a. "snappers," small toy that pops when you step on them, under his wife's favorite shoes right before she gets ready in the morning.

When you hear the word "popper," you might think of a small toy that makes a noise when stepped on. This type of popper is also called a "snapper" or "noisemaker." These toys have been around since the 1930s and are usually made in bright colors and with silly faces. They're not dangerous, but they can be annoying if used to prank someone.

As soon as she puts on her first shoe and starts walking toward her bedroom door, she immediately stops and screams after stepping on one of these small toys! And folks loved this prank as much as we did.

"That's what we like to call.... Fire Croccers." @sabrinatanner

"This is the best one. You outdid yourself." @ser1980765295319

"I’m headed to find some poppers righttt now." @KiLaEv

So are we.

This is easily one of the funniest pranks we've ever seen! It's so well executed, it's like a prank within a prank. The husband has been plotting this for weeks or even months—the planning alone was incredible.

Watching this video has made us realize two things: 1) We need to work harder on our pranking skills; 2) there are still great things about marriage, even if you've been together for decades like these two have been.

