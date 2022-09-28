Skip to main content

Woman Thinks Husband Is Going to Regret Not Cleaning Out Closets Himself Because She Found the Power Tools

He’s in BIG trouble now.

One of the hardest things to get husbands to do is to help clean, especially when it involves cleaning and organizing areas that contain majority of his things. At some point, after asking so many times and the job still hasn’t been completed, we eventually just do it ourselves.

Such is the case with TikTok content creator @stonesprigs. Her husband didn’t get around to cleaning the closet and when she took it upon herself to do it, she found his power tools and did quite a few other things he should’ve done as well.

In the video, she’s walking around with one of his power tools — a drill and staple gun to be specific — and explains how she was able to not only clean out the closet, but also completed other tasks that she asked him to do but he said he couldn’t do because he “didn’t have the stuff to do it.”

Well, she was able to install five floating shelves that they received months ago as a wedding gift and she also put together a beautiful floral frame.

It’s amazing what she was able to do with her new found power a.k.a her new power tools.

We’re sure they’re going to have an interesting conversation when he comes home! 

