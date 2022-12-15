Skip to main content
Husband Scares Wife While She’s Carrying a Hammer and Learns a Valuable Lesson

Oh no the mirror!

While certain pranks can be harmless, such as pretending that there is a mouse in the house, other pranks are just mean. However, pranks sometimes can also go wrong, unintentionally. 

Alaska family @alaskaelevated also enjoys having fun, and pranks are definitely a part of that. Let's find out what happens!

Hilarious!

It seems like they do that on a daily. I guess humor keeps a marriage alive, or maybe there isn't much to do in the outskirts of Alaska?

Regardless, their pranks deserve an Oscar. 

On a different occasion, her husband pranks her while she carries groceries home, and unfortunately, he didn't know that she also bought some eggs. It's fair to say that the eggs didn't make it that day.

Don't worry, the wife has some good pranks up her sleeve as well and gets back at him, as he enjoys his breakfast coffee. Let's hope it wasn't too hot!

As you can see, this video - and all the other ones - received a lot of likes and comments, as TikTok clearly enjoys good pranks too. 

One person (@just_a_duckling_2) said,

"She’s got that Regina George scream."

I agree! For someone who watched Mean Girls a million times, her scream will stuck in your head forever. 

Another TikToker (@ai.ironsladen) wrote,

"Bro almost got killed over a prank."

Indeed! Next time he better make sure she doesn't carry any weapons before he pranks her.

And TikToker @littlemauii posted,

"If her reflexes were faster you would have been out like a light."

Certainly possible! But thank God only the mirror broke, which her immediate response was,

"What did you do?"


