Man Wires His Talking Wall Fish to Alexa and People Can’t Get Enough of It

...It's probably the funniest thing you'll see today

We can all use something to make us laugh, or at the very minimum, at least smile. Sure, there are plenty of ways for us to get a good chuckle, whether we’re watching our favorite movie or t.v. show, going to a comedy show or simply enjoying a conversation with a friend, but this has to be the first time I’ve seen something as eclectic as this that definitely made me laugh out loud.

Content creator Kevin Heckart has quite a videos uploaded to his TIkTok account that shows him requesting certain songs through “Alexa.” Pretty basic, right? But it’s the talking wall fish plastered to his wall that’s the highlight of the show. Peep how they all sing on rhythm and in sync to this classic 90s song as though they’ve actually rehearsed the tune!

WATCH THE VIDEO

Haha! “Wannabe” by The Spice Girls was one of my favorite songs in the 90s, so naturally I love this! This isn’t the only song the singing fish cover. They’ve also hilariously sang along to “Sea Shanty” by Nathan Evans and “Dirty Town” by Mother Mother. Together, the popular videos have amassed millions of views and rightfully so. Impressed by the their rhythmic syncing skills, people in the comments submitted their song requests ranging from “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen to “House of Memories” by Panic! At The Disco. Thankfully, he's answered dozens of his followers' requests. 

We’re sure the wiring of syncing the fish to his Amazon Echo was pretty intense, but we sure do appreciate this quality content!

