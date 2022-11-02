Skip to main content

Tennessee Husband “Steals” Target Employee’s Radio and of Course Hilarity Ensues

His wife was less than thrilled.

There’s something about Target that enthralls us. It’s one of the few stores where we can wander around with our eyes big looking at all of the products and merchandise on every aisle as if we’re kids in a candy store. Seriously, Target has the ability to bring out our inner child, making us want to buy or play with practically everything we pick up.

And such is the case with TikTok user @justinstover. While at the cult favorite store with his wife, he found a Target employee’s radio in the men’s department and rather than turn it in, he had a little fun with it instead!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video that’s already surpassed over two million views, his wife is seen talking on the Target employee’s radio offering her sincere apologies for the fact that her husband was playing on the radio after finding it and not turning it in after he located it. Aside from her husband playing on the radio, the funny part about it all is the Target associate’s hilarious response to his wife’s apology saying “bad husband,” while her husband laughs in the background and his wife replies saying “I agree.”

This is hilarious!

This whole video is giving mom disappointed in her son for doing something he shouldn’t be doing, while also holding back from laughing herself.

We have to agree with the folks in the comment section - his wife enjoyed talking on the radio probably just as much as her husband did!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

man installing Christmas lights
Article

Neighbor Rescues Husband Who Got Stuck on Roof Putting Up Christmas Decorations

light up cloud
Article

This Light-Up Cloud Mural Will Be the Envy of the Block

mid century dresser
Article

Florida Couple Rescues Dresser From Trash and Brings It Back to Life With the Perfect Color

Greenhouse
Article

Man Heats Greenhouse In Winter For Free With This Hack

paper towels
Article

So, There Are More “Ingredients” in Our Toilet Paper and Paper Towels Than We Think…

shutterstock_1564642699
Article

This Simple Garland Trick Will Dress Up Any Mirror for the Holidays

funny money candle
Article

Woman Gifts Pregnant Co-Worker With a Candle and We're Shook With What She Finds Hidden In the Wax

furniture flip
Article

SoCal Sister Creates Subtle Furniture Flip For Her Siblings and the Results Are Gorgeous!

shutterstock_173311682
Article

Woman’s Sage Advice About Mason Jars Could Save Your Life One Day

wood cutting board
Article

So Apparently, This Is How You Effectively Clean a Cutting Board

shutterstock_1685837344
Article

Watch This Woman Create a DIY Incense Holder Out of Air Clay

Storage bins
Article

Massachusetts Woman Has Perfect Trick to Help You Get Only What You Need at the Container Store

wood spoon
Article

This Is Your Official Sign to Deep Clean Your Wooden Spoons (And how to Do It)

shutterstock_1135138004
Article

Watch This Woman’s Apartment Get the Pastel Makeover of Her Dreams

shutterstock_558543424 (1)
Article

Woman Shows Off Amazing Barn Sale Finds And We Are Totally Jealous

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.