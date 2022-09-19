Skip to main content

Taylor Swift Fans Will Love What Woman Did to Halloween Decoration

Look what you made her do!

Halloween enthusiasts across social media never ceases to amaze us with their level of creativity skills. From decorating their mantle with black skulls and florals to adorning front porches with gnomes, lovers of the spookiest time of the year are creative and aren’t afraid to show it!

Such is the case with this TikTok content creator and DIY enthusiast @diyholic. Rather than opting to decorate her space with the typical skeletal Halloween décor, the creative DIY’er did something a little different and TikTok is here for it!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, the lover of Halloween, who is also a Taylor Swift fan combined her love and appreciation of both and transformed a basic skeleton into Taylor Swift from her fan-favorite video “Look What You Made Me Do,” and it’s safe to say the Taylor Swift fans are loving this spooky transformation!

“AHHH IT TURNED OUT SO GOOD! I LOVE IT,” @karlavm_makeup wrote. “I was not expecting that! Haha. It’s even cuter now!” @homegoodiys shared. “We are going to the Dollar Store and buying a bathtub, jewels, and buying barbie’s that look like Taylor and doing this,” @torimcc1 commented.

We agree with the comment section. The idea of giving the skeleton a makeover with lashes, red lips and nails, jewelry and having her relax in a tub full of faux crystals is the too cool and an awesome way to level up on your Halloween décor!

