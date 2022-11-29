Woman Hysterically Gives “Back Story” to Quirky Turtle Ottoman She Found

You’ve probably never heard of a turtle ottoman. Since you live in the 21st century, I’m sure you can imagine what kind of furniture it is. It has four legs, a seat cushion, and long ears that stick out from the sides. The seats are made to look like turtles—the shell is curved and tacked onto a flat base, with two small feet sticking out at either side.

The woman who found these two ottomans had never seen one before. She was ecstatic when she found them both at separate thrift stores within weeks of each other—and she was even more shocked that they matched so perfectly!

When the woman found the second ottoman, she decided to create a backstory for them. She called the first one a "son" and the second a "father."

Folks were more than entertained at this woman's good luck. They laughed, cried, and guffawed at the oddity of it all.

"I'm not crying, you're crying." @Kejkeej15

It seems like these turtle ottomans aren't as rare as folks thought. Between these two turtles reuniting, others shared their encounter with the turtle ottoman.

"After seeing your first video on the turtle, I found one at a yard sale in my neighborhood." @Gary W Cassibry

Noelle Robbins

"I’ve had one of these in my family for a really long time!!!!! I DIDN’T KNOW THERE WERE MOREEEE." @Noelle Robbins

Finding a story in things is always fun, and this woman found a great one in her ottomans. You never know what you'll find at garage sales!