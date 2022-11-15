Woman’s Partner Tries to “Touch Up” Painting Job With Brush to Avoid Re-Rolling and His Mistake Is Too Funny

One woman took to TikTok to share her partner's “touch-up” job gone wrong. The woman explained that he was trying to avoid using another paint roller and instead opted for a brush. However, the result was quite different than what he expected it would be — and it’s too funny not to share!

You see, he painted the walls with white paint instead of yellow. So what you’re looking at here is a room with giant blotches of white paint covering it, and that is not what he intended.

He had hoped to use the brush to avoid re-rolling the roller after painting each section but that was not the result! Instead, his attempt to save time resulted in making matters worse.

Commenters immediately recognized his mistake, saying he should have used a roller all along. "Even with the right color it would have looked patchy. With that amount of touch ups you just need to repaint the wall, sadly." @Kdro

Others had advice on how to avoid this problem for paint touch-ups in the future. "That’s why I use white paint from the can. Old paint and new paint will never match even if they’re the exact color. You have to paint the whole wall. 😩" @Maria.Tanner

If you're going to use a brush, make sure you have the right kind of brush and are using it correctly. It's true. Brushes are great for painting in tight spaces and on furniture or other surfaces hard to reach with a roller. However, using a brush also means you have to be very careful about how much paint you apply—especially if you're using oil-based paints. If you don't have your paintbrush at the right angle or aren't applying enough pressure, it will leave streaks in your finished product.

This is where rollers come in! Rollers are great for covering large areas quickly and easily, but they do have their drawbacks as well—mainly that they're kind of messy and they can cause damage if they're not cleaned properly after each use.