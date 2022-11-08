Couple’s Water Gets Turned Off Because of Husband's Kind of Hysterical Mistake

Have you ever gotten up for your day to brush your teeth or gone after dinner to wash up dishes only to discover that your water isn’t running? And you go and try every tap in the house - still no go? It can be a pretty shocking experience, at least until you remember that hey - I didn’t pay the water bill or something else like that.

Well, imagine waking up to find that your house had no water, only to discover that the reason why was a little bit more shocking than just forgetting a payment or two…

Matt and Abby are an adorable couple that recently bought and moved into a new home that was all of their own. And of course, they did all the important things that needed to happen in the meantime - they got their addresses switched for mail, they got all of their new house bills put in their name, they set everything up for payments…

Or did they?



Well, the pair recently woke up to discover that their water was off and when Abby called the water company, thinking that maybe they’d turned it off for a repair or such, the answer was a bit more shocking than that. The water company had not been paid for seven months… The entire seven months that they had been there, living and using those utilities, and not a single payment.

The culprit was apparently poor Matt who had thought that he had set up another bill on auto-pay. Unfortunately, something or the other fell through the cracks and the auto-pay was never set up correctly, meaning they’ve been using water they haven’t been paying for that entire time.

Now, we can only imagine what a seven-month-long water bill looks like (luckily it is just the two of them living in the house!) But we bet it wasn’t pretty!



